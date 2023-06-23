Crude Prices– Near-Term Prospects Muted, But Demand Growth To Drive Tightness Over Long-Term: ICICI Securities
We remain positive on oil marketing companies, with steadier gross refining margins and stronger marketing margins.
ICICI Securities Report
The recent updates from industry associations such as Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and International Energy Agency point to crude demand remaining muted in the near term. However, the same associations have continued to maintain their strong demand growth estimates for CY23 (estimated at 1-2.3 million barrels per day for CY23).
Crude supply prospects remain uncertain as well, with apparent supply cuts from OPEC+ countries not reflecting fully in production data and increasing reluctance on the part of countries other than Saudi Arabia to take cuts, implying weakening compliance with quotas.
Additionally, the potential relaxation of restrictions on Venezuelan output, Brazil aggressively ramping up exploration efforts to increase output and a silver lining of hope of Iran nuclear deal revival may also create an upside risk to supply estimates over the next few years.
On balance, we see demand weakness and supply constraints keeping crude prices at moderate levels over H1 FY24E, with H2 FY24E prospects likely to be stronger, based on our assessment that a combination of inventory replenishment in the U.S. and Europe/OECD and some recovery in Chinese demand will create bullish pressure on prices.
We, therefore, maintain our base case estimates of $85/barrel of oil price for FY24/25E, higher than futures prices for the period.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
