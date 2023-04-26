Crompton Greaves - Rising Uncertainty Amid Leadership, Strategy Changes: Centrum Broking

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. has announced a major change in leadership with appointment of Mr. Promeet Ghosh as new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for a period of five years with effect from May 1, 2023. Current MD, Mr. Shantanu Khosla has been elevated as Executive Vice Chairman for a period of one year (from May 1, 2023 to April 30, 2024), thereafter he will serve as Non-Executive Vice Chairman till December 31, 2025.

The current CEO, Mr. Mathew Job has resigned with effect from April 30, 2023 to pursue other career interest.

The leadership changes have been done to execute the new strategy of Crompton Greaves to prioritise volume growth over gross margin.

Crompton Greaves admits to underperforming in terms of revenue growth and aims to enhance its growth profile through various measures like higher advertising and promotion spend, frequent innovative product launches, go-to-market and pricing actions.

We believe that leadership change coupled with strategy change is likely to lead to higher uncertainty for investors in the near term owing to-

lack of experience of new MD in running a corporate, especially in a sector such as electrical appliances where on-the-ground execution through distribution channel is key to success, the extent of pricing and margin cut Crompton Greaves will need to attain desired volume growth, and the critical timing of ongoing integration with its 75% subsidiary Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd.

With rising uncertainty, we cut our price/earning multiple on Crompton Greaves to 25 times FY25E earnings as we believe it no longer deserves premium to peers such as Bajaj Electricals Ltd. and Orient Electric Ltd.