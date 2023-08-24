Crompton Greaves - Reiterated 2.0 Strategy - Focus On Growth: Prabhudas Lilladher

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.'s management hosted an analyst meet to discuss the company's 2.0.

The company’s growth strategy at healthy margins remains intact as it-

restructured organisation with five business units, appointed second level leadership team (including business unit leaders plus functional heads), setup innovation center to continuously increase stock keeping units across bussiness units, diversified go-to-market channels (enabled by technology) by leveraging new channels (e-commerce, modern retails) and building future ready channels (direct-to-costumer, export) and increased focus on advertising and promotion.

Although the strategy may impact FY24 financials, we expect better growth FY25 onwards as highlighted in our June 2023 visit update.

Management expects 7-10% revenue growth in existing business and less then 30% in new vertical of large appliance business. Further, Ebitda margin is expected to be in 10-12% range over coming years.

We estimate sales/Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 12.0%/14.0%/21.6% over FY23-25E and revise our target price to Rs 369 at 35 times FY25 earning per share, 10% discount to average price-to-earning (Rs 338 earlier). Maintain ‘Buy’