Crompton Greaves Q4FY23 Results Review - Better Performance In ECD Segment- Prabhudas Lilladher

We downward revise our fiscal 2024, 2025 earnings by 6.1%, 8.1%, respectively to factor Crompton’s growth and margin guidance in its core portfolio, which expected to report lower margins against historical levels along with lower growth guidance in Butterfly.

The company is currently working on stabilizing its pump/light business with competitive pricing, launch of new SKUs and GTM in lighting segment, which will impact its margin.

Crompton has also guided that incremental growth will come from kitchen appliance business of Crompton & Butterfly, lighting business and large appliance business in coming years. We believe stock will be range bound considering growth & margin guidance given by management.

However, it is trading at lower valuation and would be good bet for next two to three years, considering opportunity of re-rating with management change as Crompton franchise has strong market share in fans and pumps.

Electrical consumer durables segment grew 7.7% YoY to Rs 1,330 crore. The industry leading performance in ECD on account of appliances business growth of 42% maintained its growth momentum, and Pumps business strongly recovered to deliver growth of 15%.

Butterfly margin declined by 4.2% in Q4FY23, expected 8-9% in near term.