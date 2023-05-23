Crompton Greaves Q4 Results Review — Outperformance In ECD Segment Drives Topline Growth: Nirmal Bang
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (CGCEL) reported 4QFY23 revenue of Rs17.9bn, up 15.7% YoY (2.6%/6.4% above NBIE/consensus estimates). Ex-Butterfly Gandhimathi, CGCEL’s topline grew by 3.6% YoY. While the ECD segment’s revenue grew by 7.7% YoY to Rs13.3bn (74% of total sales), the Lighting segment’s revenue declined by 12.1% YoY to Rs2.8bn (15.6% of total sales). Gross margin improved by 160bps YoY to 31.5%. EBITDA stood at Rs2.1bn, down 7.6% YoY. EBITDA margin contracted by 300bps YoY to 11.8% [+70bps/(-)30bps vs NBIE/Consensus Est.] Consequently, Adj. PAT declined by 30.8% YoY to Rs1.3mn [+58.2%/(-)0.2% vs NBIE/Consensus Est.], mainly on account of higher interest costs (up 160% YoY) and higher D&A costs (up 110% YoY).
The management highlighted that CGCEL outperformed its peers in 2HFY23, mainly driven by a calibrated approach taken by the company to manage new Fans BEE norms transition. It further highlighted that the ECD segment saw pick-up in demand from Feb’23, particularly in Pumps and Appliances category. CGCEL aims to outpace industry growth, driven by premiumization, continuous innovation and deeper distribution reach. Investments have been stepped up in advertising, rural programs, new business development, R&D and sourcing capability.
The merger with Butterfly Gandhimathi sets up a platform for full-fledged kitchen appliances play for CGCEL with cost as well as growth synergies expected to be realized over the medium term. We have tweaked our numbers post 4QFY23 and downgrade CGCEL to ACCUMULATE (from BUY) due to rich valuations with a revised target price (TP) of Rs290 (vs Rs310 earlier), valuing it at 30x FY25E earnings.
