Crompton Greaves Q4 Results Review: ECD Segment Drives Topline Growth: ICICI Direct
Crompton Greaves Q4 Results Review: ECD Segment Drives Topline Growth: ICICI Direct
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Direct
CGCEL reported consolidated revenue at Rs 1,791 crore, up 16% YoY driven by new product launches & demand improvement in ECD business. Segment wise, ECD segment revenues grew 8% YoY to 1326 crore led by 24% YoY growth in premium fans, 42% YoY growth in appliances and 15% YoY growth in pumps. Lighting segment revenues declined 12% YoY to 278.6 crore due to pricing pressure in both B2C LED lightings and B2B trade, respectively.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.