Crompton Greaves Q2 Results - Increased Investments Lead To Lower Margin; Maintain 'Neutral': Yes Securities

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. has reported lower than estimated revenue with electrical consumer durable growing at 16.5%, while lighting and Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd. products registering decline of 11.5% and 16.9% respectively. ECD growth was on back of strong growth in fans (+18%) and small domestic appliances (+17%).

Pumps too has exhibited growth of 10% led by robust traction in residential and agriculture segment. Lighting segment continues to be impacted by industry level challenges in business to consumer lighting, with price erosion being witnessed across players as competition continues to remain high.

On Butterfly front shift in festive season has resulted in delayed pre-buying, this coupled with one off corporate sale in the base quarter has accentuated revenue decline.