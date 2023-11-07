Crompton Greaves Q2 Results - Increased Investments Lead To Lower Margin; Maintain 'Neutral': Yes Securities
The company has delivered industry leading growth with fans and pumps doing well.
Yes Securities Report
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. has reported lower than estimated revenue with electrical consumer durable growing at 16.5%, while lighting and Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd. products registering decline of 11.5% and 16.9% respectively. ECD growth was on back of strong growth in fans (+18%) and small domestic appliances (+17%).
Pumps too has exhibited growth of 10% led by robust traction in residential and agriculture segment. Lighting segment continues to be impacted by industry level challenges in business to consumer lighting, with price erosion being witnessed across players as competition continues to remain high.
On Butterfly front shift in festive season has resulted in delayed pre-buying, this coupled with one off corporate sale in the base quarter has accentuated revenue decline.
Gross margins at 31.3% have been lower as increased cost on shifting to BEE ratings in fans have not been passed on, while operating margins were lower as company continues to invest in business, leading to increased advertising and promotion spends and investing in alternate channels.
Crompton have started to implement its 2.0 strategy where its aiming at accelerated growth by premiumisation of the portfolio and focusing on the alternate channel has started to see initial success.
Premium fans for Crompton has seen growth of 31% in Q2 and now contributes 28% to overall fans sales, while its alternate channel is has growing at two times the rate versus its GT with salience of 17% versus 13% of the overall sales.
Crompton will have to continue with its investments which will result in lower profitability in the near term, while heightened competitive intensity and sluggish demand trend will result in longer than expected time to reap benefits of the changes that have been under implementation.
We now feel recent initiatives taken by Crompton will require sustained efforts and investments. Considering increased investments, we have trimmed our margin estimates for FY24 and FY25.
We now bake in FY23-25E revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 10%/12%/17% and arrive at our target price of Rs 306 valuing the company at 30 times FY25 earning per share maintaining our 'Neutral' rating.
