Crompton Greaves - Merger Of Butterfly To Unlock Synergies: ICICI Direct

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.'s board has approved the scheme of amalgamation of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd. with itself through a share swap deal.

The swap ratio for the deal has been decided at 22 equity shares of Crompton Greaves for every five shares of Butterfly. Hence, Crompton Greaves will issue ~1.97 crore new equity shares (~3% of pre-merger share capital) to acquire 0.45 crore public shareholding of Butterfly.

We believe with this swap ratio, Butterfly is valued at ~Rs 2305 crore (closing price of March 24, 2023) at ~29 times FY25E earnings, 1.5 times of FY25E sales, respectively.

Crompton Greaves already holds 75% stake in Butterfly. Hence, business synergies such as entry into kitchen appliances category and improved operating leverage through expansion into non south regions are already in place.

Therefore, we do not see any additional business impact from the amalgamation in the near to mid-term. We believe various revenues and cost synergies will benefit Crompton Greaves in the long run.