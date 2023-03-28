Crompton Greaves - Merger Of Butterfly To Unlock Synergies: ICICI Direct
The combined business will have a stronger emphasis on appliance products with a broader geographic presence.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Direct Report
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.'s board has approved the scheme of amalgamation of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd. with itself through a share swap deal.
The swap ratio for the deal has been decided at 22 equity shares of Crompton Greaves for every five shares of Butterfly. Hence, Crompton Greaves will issue ~1.97 crore new equity shares (~3% of pre-merger share capital) to acquire 0.45 crore public shareholding of Butterfly.
We believe with this swap ratio, Butterfly is valued at ~Rs 2305 crore (closing price of March 24, 2023) at ~29 times FY25E earnings, 1.5 times of FY25E sales, respectively.
Crompton Greaves already holds 75% stake in Butterfly. Hence, business synergies such as entry into kitchen appliances category and improved operating leverage through expansion into non south regions are already in place.
Therefore, we do not see any additional business impact from the amalgamation in the near to mid-term. We believe various revenues and cost synergies will benefit Crompton Greaves in the long run.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Crompton Greaves - Butterfly Merger Synergistic; To Simplify Corporate Structure: Systematix
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.