Crompton Greaves - Investing In Growth: Prabhudas Lilladher
Focus on advertising and promotion expenses and increasing research and development team.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
We met Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.’s management to gauge how demand, competitive scenario and change in strategy is shaping overall business. Crompton Greaves has taken corrective measures like-
restructured the business in five verticals,
hired/appointed second level management team,
addressed the frontend sales team attrition, and
increased focus on advertising and promotion and research and development for driving growth.
Although the strategy might impact FY24 financials, we expect better growth from FY25 onwards.
Over FY17-23 Crompton Greaves’ revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rate stood at 9.9%/8%/8.7% while excluding Butterfly revenue/Ebitda CAGR was at 6.4%/5.7%.
Management expects 7-10% revenue growth in existing business and lesss than 30% in new vertical of large appliance business. Further, Ebitda margin is expected to be in 10-12% range over coming years.
We estimate sales/Ebitda/profit after tax CAGR of 12.0%/14.0%/21.6% over FY23-25E.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.