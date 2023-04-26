Crompton Greaves - Concerns Related To Change In Directorate May Impact Valuation Multiples: ICICI Securities

The exits by private equity investors as well as the senior management of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. raise concerns related to continuation of its business strategy which may result in lower valuation multiples, we believe.

Promeet Ghosh, new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, has articulated his strategy as-

driving sustainability, innovation and digitisation and investments in branding.

While he is associated with the company since 2016, we have concerns regarding his expertise in running a durables company (he has mostly been an investment banker so far). We will be keenly watching his strategy and execution.

Shantanu Khosla (elevated to Executive Vice-Chairman) will continue with the same role (different designation) and support the management till December 2025.

While there are concerns related to the change in directorate, we believe the stock offers healthy risk: reward to investors at current valuation (22 times FY25E). With Shantanu Khosla remaining on board till Dec-25, there is some stability to the management.

The business moats (brands, distribution network) also remain largely intact. We cut FY24E earnings to factor in muted demand for durables.