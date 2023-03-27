Crompton Greaves - Butterfly Merger Synergistic; To Simplify Corporate Structure: Systematix
Growth and margin uptick should trigger Crompton’s stock performance.
Systematix Research Report
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.'s management hosted a conference call to discuss the strategic rationale behind the proposed merger of the Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd. business with itself.
We believe the move is in the right direction, as the combined entity would not only strengthen its positioning in the small appliances market, but also help it expand faster with realising cost synergy benefits.
Key takeaways from the conference call:
For every five shares, Butterfly shareholders will receive 22 shares of Crompton Greaves.
The merger process will likely be completed in 12-14 months, post the needed approvals.
Equity swapping would result in ~3% dilution for Crompton Greaves.
Strategic rationale for the merger:
To accelerate and smoothen the synergies realised from the combined business.
To simplify the corporate and governance structure and converge Butterfly’s public shareholders at the parent level.
To align the interests of shareholders of both companies, thereby benefiting all stakeholders.
Synergy benefits:
Crompton Greaves is slated to help Butterfly expand in the non-southern markets, and tap cross-selling opportunities.
Merger will likely enable faster execution of go-to market strategy for the combined entity.
The combined entity will likely have increased number of common distributors and help strengthen the positioning of the brands to fight the prevailing tough competition.
Common raw material sourcing would help save costs, benefits of which are expected to reflect from FY24.
The Butterfly merger would be earnings per share accretive by FY24 end (versus earlier guidance of FY23 end).
Aims for double-digit growth in Butterfly over the next few years.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
