CRISIL - All Eyes On Growth In Global Businesses: Yes Securities

We interacted with CRISIL Ltd. to get a closer perspective on its latest quarterly performance and on growth and margin outlook across key business segments.

While growth traction has been strong in domestic ratings and S&P ratings support (GAC) businesses, there is near-term uncertainty in global businesses (particularly benchmarking analytics).

The latter could weigh on company’s growth in the current year given its large contribution in revenue. Despite factoring stronger growth in ratings segment and inherent hedge from varied offerings in global businesses, we prune revenue growth estimates for CY23/24.

While Ebitda margin in global businesses would be impacted by growth slowdown, the margin expansion in domestic ratings, revenue mix shift towards ratings segment, modularity in employee cost and measured hiring (not filling attrition) would help in managing margins.

We still believe that a calibrated margin expansion is possible over the coming years. We now estimate 15% earnings compound annual growth rate over CY22-25 with return on equity reaching 34-35% in CY25 assuming stable dividend payout.

Rate the stock as 'Neutral' and the upside risk to our view will be further uptick in ratings growth and improved growth visibility in global businesses.