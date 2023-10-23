CreditAccess Q2 Review - Strong Performance In H1 Leads To Upward Revision In FY24 Guidance: ICICI Securities

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd. continued to deliver strong operating performance in Q2 FY24 as reflected in return on asset sustaining at more than 5% and return on equity at 25% for three consecutive quarters.

Profitability was largely driven by steady assets under management growth, efficient liability management (cost of fund increased by only 30 basis points since September 2021) and controlled asset quality.

Notably, its strong operating efficiency reflects in one of the lowest cost-AUM ratio at 4.7% as on Sep-23 - ~88% customer retention ratio enables minimal cost of incremental disbursement.

Better-than-expected H1 FY24 financial performance led to management revising FY24 guidance upwards –

RoE: to 24-25% from 20-21% earlier, RoA: to 5.4-5.6% from 4.7-4.9% earlier and NIM: to 12.7-12.8% from 12-12.2% earlier, while it maintained AUM growth target at 24-25%.

Maintain 'Buy' with a revised target price of Rs 1,600 (earlier: Rs 1,550), valuing the stock at 3.7 times Sep-24E book value per share.