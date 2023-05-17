CreditAccess Grameen Q4 Results Review — On Firm Footing: Yes Securities

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd. delivered net interest income/pre-provision operating profit/profit after tax beat of 2%/8%/4% on our estimates underpinned by lower funding cost, higher assignment income and controlled opex.

The growth while being robust remains guided by strong customer addition, prudent ticket/tenor policies, regional portfolio diversification, improving distribution productivity and strengthening asset quality.

CreditAccess expects 24-25% gross loan portfolio growth, 1.6-1.8% credit cost and 4.7-4.9%/20-21% return on asset/return on equity in FY24. We estimate a compound annual growth rate of 25% in gross loan portfolio, 30% in PPOP and 35% plus in earnings over FY23-25 barring any external shocks.

In our assessment, the company would likely exceed its return on asset/return on equity guidance in FY24.

The stock has previously traded at multiples of more than 3.5 times in a stable operating environment with 16-18% RoE delivery. This time CreditAccess’ RoE delivery will be far superior at 21-22% due to scale and pricing benefits.