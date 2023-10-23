CreditAccess Grameen Q2 Review - Yet Another Robust Quarter; Strong Performance To Continue: Axis Securities

Financial Performance:

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd. added ~3.4 lakh borrowers, with ~40% coming from states other than the top. The diversification strategy is on track with the share of top-three states reducing to 55% from 58% YoY.

Disbursements grew by 14/4% YoY/QoQ, translating into robust gross loan portfolio growth of 36/3% YoY/QoQ. Net interest income growth was 53/6% YoY, driven by strong GLP growth and an improvement in margins (+10 basis points QoQ).

Yields expanded by 40 bps QoQ with the portfolio re-pricing, while cost of fund increased by 20 bps QoQ. Net interest margins during the quarter stood at 13.1% and improved by 110/10bps YoY/QoQ. Opex grew by 25/7%. The cost-income ratio inchedup sequentially to 31.7% vs. 30.8% QoQ. Pre-provision operating profit growth was robust at 69/4% YoY/QoQ. Provisions tapered 9% YoY. Credit costs stood at 173 bps versus 143 bps QoQ inline with the management’s guidance of 1.6-1.8%. Profit after tax growth was robust at 103% YoY and flat QoQ.

Return on asset/return on equity stood at 5.6/24.7%.

Collection efficiency, excl-arrears, stood at normalised levels of ~98.7%. Asset quality further improved with gross non-performing asset at 0.77% versus 0.89% QoQ.