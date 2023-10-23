CreditAccess Grameen Q2 Review - Yet Another Robust Quarter; Strong Performance To Continue: Axis Securities
NIMs to remain strong, though slight moderation is possible in H2 FY24.
Axis Securities Report
Financial Performance:
CreditAccess Grameen Ltd. added ~3.4 lakh borrowers, with ~40% coming from states other than the top. The diversification strategy is on track with the share of top-three states reducing to 55% from 58% YoY.
Disbursements grew by 14/4% YoY/QoQ, translating into robust gross loan portfolio growth of 36/3% YoY/QoQ. Net interest income growth was 53/6% YoY, driven by strong GLP growth and an improvement in margins (+10 basis points QoQ).
Yields expanded by 40 bps QoQ with the portfolio re-pricing, while cost of fund increased by 20 bps QoQ. Net interest margins during the quarter stood at 13.1% and improved by 110/10bps YoY/QoQ. Opex grew by 25/7%. The cost-income ratio inchedup sequentially to 31.7% vs. 30.8% QoQ. Pre-provision operating profit growth was robust at 69/4% YoY/QoQ. Provisions tapered 9% YoY. Credit costs stood at 173 bps versus 143 bps QoQ inline with the management’s guidance of 1.6-1.8%. Profit after tax growth was robust at 103% YoY and flat QoQ.
Return on asset/return on equity stood at 5.6/24.7%.
Collection efficiency, excl-arrears, stood at normalised levels of ~98.7%. Asset quality further improved with gross non-performing asset at 0.77% versus 0.89% QoQ.
Outlook:
We continue to favour CreditAccess Grameen amongst the microfinanciers, despite its premium valuations versus peers. We believe the company remains well-poised to deliver robust performance over the medium to long term, which will be supported by-
strong rural presence and focus,
customer-centric approach,
strong risk management framework, and
adequate capitalisation.
Supported by healthy NIMs, stable cost ratios and steady credit costs CreditAccess Grameen remains well positioned to deliver RoA/RoE of 5.5+%/24-25% over the medium term.
Valuation and recommendation
We believe current valuations of 2.7 times FY25E book value reflect strong potential to deliver robust performance and thus justify premium valuations. We value CreditAccess Grameen at 3.2 times FY25E book value to arrive at a revised target price of Rs 1,670/share, implying an upside of 20% from the current market price.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
