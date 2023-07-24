CreditAccess Grameen Q1 Results Review - Stellar Quarter; Strong Performance To Continue: Axis Securities
Well-poised to deliver RoA of ~5% over the medium term.
Axis Securities Report
Financial Performance:
CreditAccess Grameen Ltd. added ~3.3 lakh borrowers in Q1 FY24, with ~47% coming from other than top-three states. Disbursements de-grew by ~33% QoQ owing to seasonality, while YoY growth was strong at 122%.
Gross loan portfolio growth was in line with our expectations of 40%/4% YoY/QoQ. Net interest income growth stood at 58%/16% YoY, driven by strong GLP growth and a sharp improvement in margins.
Yields expanded by 230/100 bps YoY/QoQ with the portfolio re-pricing, while cost of fund remained stable QoQ at 9.6% versus 9.5% in Q4 FY23. Net interest margins stood at 13% versus 11.2%/12.2% (+180/80 bps YoY/QoQ).
Pre-provision operating profit growth was robust at 88/8% YoY/QoQ. Provisions tapered by 24%/27% YoY/QoQ, aiding earnings growth of 153%/17% YoY/QoQ. Return on asset/return on equity stood at 5.8%/26.4%.
Collection efficiency, excluding arrears, stood at normalised levels of ~98.7%. Asset quality improved further with gross non-performing asset at 0.89% versus 3.1/1.2% YoY/QoQ.
Outlook:
We prefer CreditAccess Grameen amongst the microfinanciers, despite its rich valuations. We believe the company remains well poised to deliver superior performance over the medium to long term, which will be supported by-
strong rural presence and focus,
customer-centric approach,
robust technology infrastructure,
strong risk management framework and
adequate capitalisation.
We raise our NII and profit after tax estimates upwards by 5%-6% and 10%-11% over FY24/25E. We expect the company to deliver a robust NII/earnings growth of 30/37% compound annual growth rate over FY23-25E.
Valuation and recommendation
Despite the sharp run-up in the stock (+33% in the last three months), we believe current valuations of 2.7 times FY25E book value reflect the strong performance delivery potential and thus justify premium valuations.
We value CreditAccess Grameen at 3.2 times FY25E book value to arrive at a revised target price of Rs 1,600/share, implying an upside of 22% from the current market price.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
