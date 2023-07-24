CreditAccess Grameen Q1 Results Review - Stellar Quarter; Strong Performance To Continue: Axis Securities

Financial Performance:

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd. added ~3.3 lakh borrowers in Q1 FY24, with ~47% coming from other than top-three states. Disbursements de-grew by ~33% QoQ owing to seasonality, while YoY growth was strong at 122%.

Gross loan portfolio growth was in line with our expectations of 40%/4% YoY/QoQ. Net interest income growth stood at 58%/16% YoY, driven by strong GLP growth and a sharp improvement in margins.

Yields expanded by 230/100 bps YoY/QoQ with the portfolio re-pricing, while cost of fund remained stable QoQ at 9.6% versus 9.5% in Q4 FY23. Net interest margins stood at 13% versus 11.2%/12.2% (+180/80 bps YoY/QoQ).

Pre-provision operating profit growth was robust at 88/8% YoY/QoQ. Provisions tapered by 24%/27% YoY/QoQ, aiding earnings growth of 153%/17% YoY/QoQ. Return on asset/return on equity stood at 5.8%/26.4%.

Collection efficiency, excluding arrears, stood at normalised levels of ~98.7%. Asset quality improved further with gross non-performing asset at 0.89% versus 3.1/1.2% YoY/QoQ.