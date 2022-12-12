CreditAccess Grameen - All Set To Breach Historical Profitability: ICICI Securities
Business Fundamentals Intact.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
We believe CreditAccess Grameen Ltd. is well placed to deliver more than 4% return on asset driven by credit cost moderation in H2 FY23E (2.7% in Q2 FY23), net interest margin expansion and continued growth momentum.
Post migrating to risk-based pricing method in April 2022, it has increased lending rate by ~130 basis points and this has started reflecting in its blended asset yields.
Portfolio yield expanded by a sharp 70 bps QoQ to 19.1% in Q2 FY23 versus 18.4% in Q1 FY23.
Considering that the bulk of stress recognition and provision requirement was already absorbed during FY21-FY22, and that the stress book is negligible with participating 0 at 3% (PAR 90 at 1.8%), we expect credit cost to settle at less than 2% in FY24E.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.