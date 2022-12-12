CreditAccess Grameen - All Set To Breach Historical Profitability: ICICI Securities

We believe CreditAccess Grameen Ltd. is well placed to deliver more than 4% return on asset driven by credit cost moderation in H2 FY23E (2.7% in Q2 FY23), net interest margin expansion and continued growth momentum.

Post migrating to risk-based pricing method in April 2022, it has increased lending rate by ~130 basis points and this has started reflecting in its blended asset yields.

Portfolio yield expanded by a sharp 70 bps QoQ to 19.1% in Q2 FY23 versus 18.4% in Q1 FY23.

Considering that the bulk of stress recognition and provision requirement was already absorbed during FY21-FY22, and that the stress book is negligible with participating 0 at 3% (PAR 90 at 1.8%), we expect credit cost to settle at less than 2% in FY24E.