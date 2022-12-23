Credit Cards Spend Decline In November Inline With Expectations: IDBI Capital

Total number of credit card in-force continued its upward journey during November 2022 and stood at around 80.7 million (up by 19.4% YoY and 1.6% month-on-month).

Net card additions during the month stood at 1.3 million (versus 1.7 million in Oct-22). Major players such as State Bank of India (up 3.9 lakhs), HDFC Bank Ltd. (up 2.4 lakhs), Axis Bank Ltd. (up 2.1 lakhs) continued to add no of new cards on net basis, however ICICI Bank Ltd. (down 1.1 lakhs) witnessed downtick in Nov-22.

Credit card spend continued to breach the one trillion mark for the ninth consecutive month and stood at around 1.2 trillion in Nov-22 (up by 29% YoY and down by 11.2% month-on-month).

Volume of transaction slowed down in Nov-22 and stood at around 236 million (down by 8% ,onth-on-month in Nov-22 versus up by 4.0% in Oct-22).

Going forward we expect cards spend to further moderate over next couple of months due to end of festive season and inflationary impact on consumer spending.