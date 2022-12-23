Credit Cards Spend Decline In November Inline With Expectations: IDBI Capital
Going forward we expect cards spend to further moderate over next couple of months due to end of festive season etc.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
IDBI Capital Report
Total number of credit card in-force continued its upward journey during November 2022 and stood at around 80.7 million (up by 19.4% YoY and 1.6% month-on-month).
Net card additions during the month stood at 1.3 million (versus 1.7 million in Oct-22). Major players such as State Bank of India (up 3.9 lakhs), HDFC Bank Ltd. (up 2.4 lakhs), Axis Bank Ltd. (up 2.1 lakhs) continued to add no of new cards on net basis, however ICICI Bank Ltd. (down 1.1 lakhs) witnessed downtick in Nov-22.
Credit card spend continued to breach the one trillion mark for the ninth consecutive month and stood at around 1.2 trillion in Nov-22 (up by 29% YoY and down by 11.2% month-on-month).
Volume of transaction slowed down in Nov-22 and stood at around 236 million (down by 8% ,onth-on-month in Nov-22 versus up by 4.0% in Oct-22).
Going forward we expect cards spend to further moderate over next couple of months due to end of festive season and inflationary impact on consumer spending.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.