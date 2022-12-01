Credit Cards - Continued Growth In Spend Should Increase Revolver Mix, Eventually: ICICI Securities
Ratio of ‘credit to debit card’ spend was two times as of Oct-22 (highest since April 2019 when it was 1.0 times).
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Industry-wide October 2022 credit card spend was up 6% month-on-month to Rs 1.3 trillion and, as per trends, November 2022 spends are expected to be Rs 1.2 trillion.
Expectations will remain that continued increase in spends will ultimately lift the revolver mix. Ratio of ‘credit to debit card’ spend was two times as of Oct-22 (highest since April 2019 when it was 1.0 times).
Market share in terms of spend was 18% for SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. in Oct-22 versus 19% In Sep-22 and 19.2% in FY22. The same for HDFC Bank Ltd. increased sharply by 250 basis points month-on-month to 29% as of Oct-22 versus 26% in FY22.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.