Credit Card Spends Rebounds After Witnessing Softness In April: IDBI Capital
ICICI Banks witnessed decline in market share in terms of volume of transaction, but in cards spends, its market share increased.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
IDBI Capital Report
Credit Card spends rebounds after witnessing moderation during April 2023 and stood at ~1,410 billion (up by 23.7% YoY and 1.4% month-on-month).
Card spends continued its strong growth momentum since March 2022 and breached 1tn mark for 15th consecutive month. Volume of transaction too picked up in line with growth in spends and stood at ~274 million (up by 15% YoY 6% month-on-month).
Credit card in force witnessed a net addition of ~12.4 lakhs new card during May-23 led by strong addition in State Bank of India (+2.8 lakhs), Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (+2.4 Lakhs), Axis Bank Ltd. (+2.0 lakhs) and ICICI Bank Ltd. (1.0 lakhs).
Total card in force stood at ~87.7 million (up by 14.1% YoY 1.4% month-on-month) during May-23.
Going forward, we expect credit card spends to remain strong during FY24 and would be supported by strong discretionary spends.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.