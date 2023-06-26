Credit Card Spends Rebounds After Witnessing Softness In April: IDBI Capital

Credit Card spends rebounds after witnessing moderation during April 2023 and stood at ~1,410 billion (up by 23.7% YoY and 1.4% month-on-month).

Card spends continued its strong growth momentum since March 2022 and breached 1tn mark for 15th consecutive month. Volume of transaction too picked up in line with growth in spends and stood at ~274 million (up by 15% YoY 6% month-on-month).

Credit card in force witnessed a net addition of ~12.4 lakhs new card during May-23 led by strong addition in State Bank of India (+2.8 lakhs), Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (+2.4 Lakhs), Axis Bank Ltd. (+2.0 lakhs) and ICICI Bank Ltd. (1.0 lakhs).

Total card in force stood at ~87.7 million (up by 14.1% YoY 1.4% month-on-month) during May-23.

Going forward, we expect credit card spends to remain strong during FY24 and would be supported by strong discretionary spends.