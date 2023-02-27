Credit Card Spends On The Path To Newer Highs: IDBI Capital
Credit card spend continued to breach the one trillion mark for the 11th consecutive month & stood at around 1.3 trillion in Jan.
Total number of card in-force growth remain stable during Jan-2023 (stood at around 82.5 million) was up by 17.4% YoY versus 17.8% YoY in Dec-22 (up 1.6% month-on-month).
Net card additions bounced back during the month and stood at 1.3 million (versus 0.6 million in Dec-22). Among major players, State Bank of India (up 3.3 lakh) continued to led the net new card addition during Jan-23 followed by HDFC Bank Ltd. (up 2.2 lakh), Axis Bank Ltd. (up 1.4 lakh) and ICICI Bank Ltd. (up 1.3 lakh).
Credit card spend continued to breach the one trillion mark for the 11th consecutive month and stood at around 1.3 trillion in Jan-23 (up by 45.5% YoY and 0.9% month-on-month).
Volume of transaction too picked up in line with growth in spends in Jan-23 and stood at around 260 million (up by 32.5% YoY in Jan-23 and 1.4% month-on-month).
Going forward we expect cards spend to continue witnessing positive trend led by increased e-com spends as well as resuming of travel and other leisure activities.
