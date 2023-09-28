Credit Card Spends All Time High During August: IDBI Capital
We expect card spends growth to remain strong for remaining part of FY24 and would be supported by strong festival spends.
IDBI Capital Report
Card spends stood at an all-time high for August 2023. Credit card spends grew by ~2.7% month-on-month (versus 5.5% in July 2023), and was up by ~32% YoY (versus 25% in July 2023) in line with new card additions growth.
Net new cards addition improved during Aug-23 and stood at ~14.05 lakhs (versus ~11.91 lakh in July-23). New card addition was supported by strong growth across all major players, led by ICICI Bank Ltd. (~3.09 lakhs), State Bank of India (~2.28 lakhs), Axis Bank Ltd. (~2.19 lakhs), IndusInd Bank Ltd. (~0.53 lakhs).
Total number of cards in force stood at ~91.3 million in Aug-23 (up by 17% YoY and 1.6% month-on-month).
Volume of transaction growth witnessed an uptick (in line with card spends) and was up by ~4.9% month-on-month (versus 5.4% in July-23).
Going forward we expect card spends growth to remain strong for remaining part of FY24 and would be supported by strong festival spends.
