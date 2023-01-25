Craftsman Automation Q3 Results Review - Adding Gravity, Low Pressure Die Casting To Its Strength: Anand Rathi
Craftsman acquired DR Axion India, which manufactures aluminium cylinder heads through gravity, low-pressure die castings for pvs.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Anand Rathi Report
During Q3 FY23, Craftsman Automation Ltd. acquired DR Axion India, which manufactures aluminium cylinder heads through gravity and low-pressure die castings (Craftsman primarily does high-pressure die castings) for passenger vehicles.
The cost of acquisition was Rs 3.75 billion for a ~76% stake. The consolidation is expected to be completed by March 2023. Post consolidation, the revenue mix for the auto aluminium segment would be ~60% passenger vehicles, ~40% two-wheelers and other segments from the current levels of ~80% two-wheelers and ~20% other segments.
We expect three types of synergies to play out in the near future-
operational synergies with respect to the casting process,
diversified customer mix (entry of PVs in the aluminium segment), and
supply of new products to existing customers and existing products to new customers.
Domestic demand remains robust for commercial vehicles while exports witnessed some demand contraction in Brazil, but management said this was a one-off and would return to normal in the next few months. Accordingly, we expect 10% growth in FY24 and 12% in FY25.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Sona BLW Q3 Results Review - Capabilities Step‐Up Continues: Yes Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.