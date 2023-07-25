Craftsman Automation Q1 Review - Strong Beat Led By Good Performance In Standalone, DR Axion: Motilal Oswal

Craftsman Automation Ltd. reports strong Q1 FY24 performance, with significant achievements in both its standalone business and the recently acquired DR Axion business.

Despite experiencing sluggish growth in the powertrain and industrial business segments in Q1, the company remains optimistic about maintaining its guidance of 15-20% YoY growth.

The integration of DRA India, which was acquired recently, is shaping out well, and we believe that synergy benefits will further enhance the overall consolidated performance.

We have raised FY24E/FY25E estimates of Craftsman Automation by 7%/3% to factor in for higher margins at DRA.

We reiterate our 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5,600 (premised on 22 times September-25E consolidated earnings per share).