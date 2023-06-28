Craftsman Automation - Intense Focus On Promoting Diversity In Business: Motilal Oswal
Making inroads in the electric vehicle segment; healthy order wins across businesses.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Craftsman Automation Ltd.’s FY23 annual report highlights its initiatives to promote diversity in its business and reduce dependence on certain segments, which have started to reflect in further revenue diversification.
The recent acquisition of DR Axion has substantially enhanced the salience of passenger vehicles (to 30% from 7%) and reduced dependence on commercial vehicles (to 22% from 29%).
More importantly, this has been achieved despite growing and winning orders in legacy businesses of CV powertrain. Further, Craftsman Automation started making inroads in the electric vehicle segment in both powertrain as well as aluminum divisions in FY23.
With most of the order wins having started production in late-FY23 or in FY24, the sustenance of growth visibility is high.
We marginally raise our earnings estimates by ~1%/3% for FY24/25 to factor in the ramp-up in aluminum business. We also increase our target multiple to 20 times from 18 times to factor in the continued strong growth momentum as well as capital efficiencies.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.