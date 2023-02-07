Craftsman Automation - Engineering DNA Crafts New Opportunities: Motilal Oswal Initiates Coverage

Craftsman Automation Ltd. is a Coimbatore-based diversified engineering company with vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities. It is engaged in three business segments:

automotive powertrain (52% of revenues), aluminum die casting (25%), and industrial and engineering (23%).

Founded in 1986 by first generation entrepreneur S Ravi, the current Chairman and Managing Director, Craftsman’s entire operations are based out of India with 12 plants across the country.

With cyclical recovery in commercial vehicles and two-wheelers, along with new order wins in other segments, we expect linearity in revenues and earnings over the next few years.

We expect 13%/17%/37% compound annual growth rate (over FY23E-25E) in standalone revenues/Ebitda/profit after tax, respectively.