Craftsman Automation - Engineering DNA Crafts New Opportunities: Motilal Oswal Initiates Coverage
Craftsman's demonstrated track record of creating, gaining market leadership is not very common in auto component industry.
Motilal Oswal Report
Craftsman Automation Ltd. is a Coimbatore-based diversified engineering company with vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities. It is engaged in three business segments:
automotive powertrain (52% of revenues),
aluminum die casting (25%), and
industrial and engineering (23%).
Founded in 1986 by first generation entrepreneur S Ravi, the current Chairman and Managing Director, Craftsman’s entire operations are based out of India with 12 plants across the country.
With cyclical recovery in commercial vehicles and two-wheelers, along with new order wins in other segments, we expect linearity in revenues and earnings over the next few years.
We expect 13%/17%/37% compound annual growth rate (over FY23E-25E) in standalone revenues/Ebitda/profit after tax, respectively.
