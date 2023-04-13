CPI Inflation Eases To 15-Month Low; India's IIP Maintains Traction: Motilal Oswal

India's headline Consumer Price Index-inflation eased to a 15-month low of 5.7% YoY in March 2023, in line with the market consensus. Core inflation (excluding food and beverages and fuel and light) was down at 5.7% YoY in March-23, the lowest in 23 months and slightly below our forecast of 5.8%.

March-23 CPI data confirms that low imported inflation (weight 9.8%) helped bring down the overall inflation. Imported inflation eased sharply to just 2.8% YoY in March-23 (lowest since Nov 2019). It means that domestically generated inflation was still ~6% in March-23 (high but lowest in three months).

Further, 52% of the CPI basket showed more than 6% inflation in March-23, the lowest in eight months but much higher than the 40% average in 2021 and H1 CY22.

Core services inflation (excluding housing; weight 13%) was at a 17-month low of 5% (6.4% in October 2022). CPI excluding vegetables eased to 6.6%, the lowest in eight months. Standard core inflation (excluding food and energy) came down to a nine-month low of 6.1% YoY in March-23, from 6.5% in Feb-23.

Index of industrial production growth remained steady at 5.5% YoY in Feb-23. Mining growth slowed to 4.6% YoY in Feb-23 (versus 8.8% in Jan-23) due to lower coal production during the month (8.5% in Feb-23 versus 13.4% in Jan-23).

Electricity output growth decelerated to 8.2% in Feb-23 from 12.7% in Jan-23. On the other hand, manufacturing activity accelerated in Feb-23, printing at 5.3% YoY (from 4% in Jan-23).