CPI Inflation Eases To 11-Month Low Of 5.9% In November With Dip In Food: CareEdge

The Consumer Price Index inflation fell more-than-expected to an 11-month low of 5.9% (YoY) in November from 6.8% in October led by a notable drop in food inflation and a favorable base.

The retail inflation has retreated into Reserve Bank of India’s tolerance band earlier than expected. The decline in food inflation was particularly on account of vegetable and edible oil deflation.

Defying the trend at the aggregate level, the core inflation remained sticky above 6% indicating the firming of demand-driven pressures, especially in the services segment.

The strengthening of core price pressures despite moderation in headline inflation reinforces RBI’s concern regarding the durable nature of core inflation and its second-round effects on the economy outlined in its latest policy meet.