CPI Inflation Eases Below 6% In March On Favorable Base, Softer Food Inflation: CareEdge
India’s retail inflation declined for the second consecutive month, tracing its way back to the RBI's tolerance band.
CareEdge Research Report
India’s retail inflation declined for the second consecutive month, tracing its way back to the Reserve Bank of India’s tolerance band. The Consumer Price Index inflation printed at a 15-month low of 5.7% in March and was in line with our expectation (5.7%).
Apart from a favorable base effect, the relief came from a moderation in food inflation with its share in overall inflation falling to 41.3% from 49.3% a year ago.
While vegetables continued in deflationary mode, cereals inflation also moderated in response to the government’s intervention of improving wheat supplies.
Core inflation cooled marginally to 6.1% (from 6.3% in February) but was still elevated as the key core components such as housing and healthcare witnessed further firming. In a major respite to rural consumers, CPI-rural eased to 5.5% from 6.7% a month ago.
