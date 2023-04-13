CPI Inflation Eases Below 6% In March On Favorable Base, Softer Food Inflation: CareEdge

India’s retail inflation declined for the second consecutive month, tracing its way back to the Reserve Bank of India’s tolerance band. The Consumer Price Index inflation printed at a 15-month low of 5.7% in March and was in line with our expectation (5.7%).

Apart from a favorable base effect, the relief came from a moderation in food inflation with its share in overall inflation falling to 41.3% from 49.3% a year ago.

While vegetables continued in deflationary mode, cereals inflation also moderated in response to the government’s intervention of improving wheat supplies.

Core inflation cooled marginally to 6.1% (from 6.3% in February) but was still elevated as the key core components such as housing and healthcare witnessed further firming. In a major respite to rural consumers, CPI-rural eased to 5.5% from 6.7% a month ago.