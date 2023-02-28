Correction In Coking Coal Prices To Support Steel Sector: Motilal Oswal Analysis
Motilal Oswal Report
Coking coal, one of the key input raw materials that changes the dynamics of the steel industry, has plunged over the last few days with easing supply concerns.
Premium hard coking coal price stood at $364/tonne, plunging $38/tonne week-on-week. Coal, which witnessed a sudden surge over the last few weeks, has started to cool off with debottlenecking of logistic constraints and improving climatic conditions in Australia.
Chinese steel manufacturers are cutting down on their production due to environmental concerns and Chinese steel maker Baowu Group is also reselling its Glencore low volume coal for $370/tonne.
The fact that the largest steel manufacturer in the world is reselling its coking coal in open market, coking coal is expected to run in surplus and prices are expected to correct further in coming weeks.
Steel manufacturers in India that majorly rely on coking coal imports get a breather since coking coal prices north of $400/tonne would have severely impacted their margins.
