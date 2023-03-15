Corporate Profit Margins Remain Under Check In Q3 FY23: CareEdge Analysis

The challenging economic and financial conditions continued to impact the earnings of the corporates in the third quarter of FY23. Although revenue growth continued in double digits, there was a significant decrease in pace.

Despite an anticipated increase in demand during Q3 due to the festive and holiday season, net sales remained almost unchanged from the previous quarter.

While there was some relief due to easing input costs, it was partially offset by an increase in interest and employee expenses. As a result, operating profit only experienced marginal growth during the third quarter.

On a positive note, both operating profit margin and interest coverage ratio improved sequentially but remained lower than a year ago.

Among sectors, automobiles, IT, power, and capital goods witnessed strong double-digit growth in both sales and profitability whereas, crude oil, iron and steel, non-ferrous metals, cement and textile dragged on overall profitability.