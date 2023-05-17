Coromandel International Q4 Results Review - Near Term Hiccups; Outlook Bright: Prabhudas Lilladher

We trim our FY24/25E earnings per share estimates by 5%/4% and target price to Rs 1310 (earlier Rs1350) citing normalisation of Ebitda/million tonne to be led by reduction in nutrient based subsidy rates from Government for the upcoming kharif season amid a falling raw material cost scenario and lower benefit of backward integration.

This coupled with higher marketing volumes is likely to exert pressure on the overall fertiliser margins. Coromandel International Ltd. reported revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax growth of 30%/6%/-10% YoY were lower than our and consensus estimates.

Healthy revenue growth was on the back of superior realisations and higher volumes (overall fertiliser volumes were up 42% YoY to 1.2 million metric tonne) offset by lower profitability as the company has already accounted for lower subsidy income considering downward revision in NBS rates from Government in Q4 FY23.

Going forward, Coromandel International management remains confident of achieving 6-10% YoY growth in manufactured volumes with sustainable Ebitda/million tonne within Rs 5,500-6,000/metric tonne range largely aided by better product mix; benefits of backward integration in phosphoric acid, sulphuric acid and rock phosphate.