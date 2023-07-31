Coromandel International Q1 Results Review - Growth From New Capex Post FY25: Nirmal Bang
Focus on debottlenecking, product mix optimisation and cost management are expected to support nutrient segment’s growth.
Nirmal Bang Report
Key Points
Coromandel International Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 revenue at Rs 56.93 billion was higher by 19.7% versus our estimate. Profit after tax at Rs 4.94 billion was a beat of 28%. Nutrient segment’s revenue beat our estimate by 24.8%, off-setting the 17.7% miss in crop protection chemical revenue.
The beat in profit after tax was driven by the beat in nutrient segment volume and Ebit margin.
CPC business is set to revive over the 18-24 months based on Rs 10 billion capex on MPP aimed at herbicides/fungicides at Dahej (new site)/Ankleshwar.
Coromandel International's nutrient segment Ebitda/tonne guidance of Rs 5,500-6,000/ tonne. Focus on debottlenecking, product mix optimisation and cost management are expected to support nutrient segment’s growth.
Maintain 'Accumulate' with a target price of Rs 1,079, valuing it at an unchanged price-to-earning of 14.25 times on June-25E, on account of muted growth, which could gather pace from FY26.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
