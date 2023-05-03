Control Print Q4 Results Review - Steady Growth Continues: ICICI Direct

Control Print Ltd.'s steady growth in revenue continues. Revenue from operations in Q4 FY23 increased 15.4% YoY (up 13.4% QoQ) to Rs 88.5 crore.

Gross margin was at 59% (improved 116 basis points YoY, 50 bps QoQ). Ebitda margin improved 127 bps YoY to 23.6%. Sequentially, margins contracted 144 bps due to higher other cost. FY23 Ebitda margin was at 25.0% (up 184 bps).

Ebitda came in at Rs 20.9 crore in Q4 FY23, up 21.9% YoY, 6.8% QoQ. Ebitda for FY23 was up 28.2% YoY to Rs 76.0 crore on strong revenue growth and margin improvement.

Control Print's profit after tax increased 29.7% YoY (up 18.7% QoQ) to Rs 16.0 crore. FY23 PAT was up 30.9% YoY to Rs 52.9 crore.

Key triggers for future price performance: