Control Print Q4 Results Review - Steady Growth Continues: ICICI Direct

New launches and demand from the replacement market would also be key growth drivers in the coming period.
Control Print Ltd.'s steady growth in revenue continues. Revenue from operations in Q4 FY23 increased 15.4% YoY (up 13.4% QoQ) to Rs 88.5 crore.
Gross margin was at 59% (improved 116 basis points YoY, 50 bps QoQ). Ebitda margin improved 127 bps YoY to 23.6%. Sequentially, margins contracted 144 bps due to higher other cost. FY23 Ebitda margin was at 25.0% (up 184 bps).
Ebitda came in at Rs 20.9 crore in Q4 FY23, up 21.9% YoY, 6.8% QoQ. Ebitda for FY23 was up 28.2% YoY to Rs 76.0 crore on strong revenue growth and margin improvement.
Control Print's profit after tax increased 29.7% YoY (up 18.7% QoQ) to Rs 16.0 crore. FY23 PAT was up 30.9% YoY to Rs 52.9 crore.
Key triggers for future price performance:
Increase in share of revenue from consumables and focus on capturing larger market share with increasing installed set of printers.
