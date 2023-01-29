Control Print Q3 Results Review - Strong Operational Performance: ICICI Direct

Control Print Ltd.'s strong operational performance continues. Revenue increased 25.1% YoY and 9.1% QoQ to Rs 78.0 crore. The nine months-FY23 revenue growth was at 20.2% to Rs 215.8 crore.

Gross margin contracted YoY but Ebitda margin improved 169 basis points YoY to 25.1% on positive operating leverage. QoQ, the margin remained largely flattish.

The 9MFY23 Ebitda margin was at 25.5% (up 206 basis points). Absolute Ebitda came in at Rs 19.6 crore, up 34.2% YoY (up 10.4% QoQ). Ebitda for 9MFY23 is up by 30.7% YoY to Rs 55.1 crore on better revenue growth and margin improvement.

Control Print's profit after tax increased 44.7% YoY (up 18.0% QoQ) to Rs 13.5 crore on a better operating performance.