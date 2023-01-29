Control Print Q3 Results Review - Strong Operational Performance: ICICI Direct
Revenue increased 25.1% YoY and 9.1% QoQ to Rs 78.0 crore.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Direct Report
Control Print Ltd.'s strong operational performance continues. Revenue increased 25.1% YoY and 9.1% QoQ to Rs 78.0 crore. The nine months-FY23 revenue growth was at 20.2% to Rs 215.8 crore.
Gross margin contracted YoY but Ebitda margin improved 169 basis points YoY to 25.1% on positive operating leverage. QoQ, the margin remained largely flattish.
The 9MFY23 Ebitda margin was at 25.5% (up 206 basis points). Absolute Ebitda came in at Rs 19.6 crore, up 34.2% YoY (up 10.4% QoQ). Ebitda for 9MFY23 is up by 30.7% YoY to Rs 55.1 crore on better revenue growth and margin improvement.
Control Print's profit after tax increased 44.7% YoY (up 18.0% QoQ) to Rs 13.5 crore on a better operating performance.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.