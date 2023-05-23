Container Corporation Of India - Misses Estimates; Downside Likely To Be Limited: ICICI Securities
Container Corporation Of India - Misses Estimates; Downside Likely To Be Limited: ICICI Securities
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Container Corporation of India’s (CONCOR) Q4FY23 performance missed consensus estimates. Key points: 1) EBITDA margin declined further sequentially to 20.5% in Q4FY23 (vs 21.4% in Q3FY23); 2) EBITDA/teu rose slightly owing to better profitability of the domestic segment; 3) on origination basis, EXIM volumes fell 9.3% YoY while domestic volumes rose 9.5% YoY; 4) capex of Rs4.9bn was incurred in FY22 mainly for procuring rolling stock and opening new terminals; 5) Board has recommended the final dividend of Rs2/share, taking the FY23 dividend to Rs11/share.
Going ahead, management expects headwinds to persist in the (profitable) EXIM segment. That said, it expressed confidence that CONCOR would strive to recoup its lost market share and maintain EBITDA margin at FY23 levels. We estimate volume growth of 10% p.a. (FY23: 7.1% YoY) and EBITDA margin improvement to 21-22% (Q4FY23: 20.5%). We introduce FY25E numbers at this stage and roll over to FY25E EPS. We value the stock at 24x (corresponding to 1-SD above mean) FY25E EPS (earlier 26x). Our downward revision of multiple is due to headwinds persisting in EXIM. Our revised target price works out to Rs590 (earlier: Rs575) on 24x FY25E EPS. We upgrade the stock to REDUCE (from Sell) as we expect further downside to be limited owing to possible improvement in margins.
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.