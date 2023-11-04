Container Corp Q2 Review - Lower LLF Provisioning Drives Ebitda; Volume Growth Set To Improve: Motilal Oswal

Container Corporation Of India Ltd.'s reported volume growth of 8% YoY in Q2 FY24. Revenues increased 11% YoY to Rs 21.9 billion in Q2 FY24 (6% above our estimate). Total volumes increased 8% YoY to 1.23 million twenty-foot equivalent unit's with export import/domestic volumes at 0.97 million /0.26 million teus (up 4%/up 26% YoY).

Domestic volumes were 17% above our estimate, while EXIM volumes were largely in line with our estimate. 

Blended realisation increased 3% YoY to Rs 17,797/ teu. Exim/domestic realisation stood at Rs 14,888/Rs 28,605 per teu (up 6%/down 9% YoY).

Ebitda margin came in at 24.5% (versus our estimate of 21.3%). Margin was down 80 basis points YoY. Ebitda increased ~8% YoY to Rs 5.4 billion (against our estimate of Rs 4.4 billion).