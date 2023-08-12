Container Corp. Q1 Results Review - Lower Realisation In EXIM, Domestic Cargo Drag Performance: Motilal Oswal

Container Corporation of India Ltd. reported a volume growth of 8% YoY in Q1 FY24. Revenues declined 3% YoY to Rs 19.2 billion in Q1 FY24 (16% below our estimate).

Total volumes increased 8% YoY to 1.09 million twenty-foot equivalent units with EXIM/domestic volumes at 0.84 million/0.25 million TEUs (up 7%/up 10% YoY). Volumes were largely in line with our estimate.

Blended realisation decreased 10% YoY to Rs 17,550/TEU. EXIM/domestic realisation stood at Rs 14,631/Rs 37,305 per TEU (down 12%/down 8% YoY).

Container Corporation offered discounts during the quarter to attract volumes, which led to lower realisation.

Ebitda margin came in at 20.4% (versus our estimate of 22.2%). Margin was down 350 bp YoY. Ebitda declined 17% YoY to Rs 3.9 billion (against our estimate of Rs 5.0 billion). Land license fee for Q1 FY24 stood at Rs 1.3 billion (Rs 1.04 billion in Q4 FY23). Weak operating performance, on account of lower realisation, led to a 16% YoY decline in profit after tax to Rs 2.4 billion.

Container Corporation expects volumes to improve in the coming quarters and has kept its volumes growth guidance unchanged for FY24. It sees LLF to be at Rs 5 billion in FY24.

We believe there could be some near-term challenges in achieving volume guidance, given a weak macro-economic environment and higher competition. We cut our earnings per share estimates for FY24/25 by ~9%/12%, factoring in subdued volume growth and lower realisations.

We reiterate our 'Buy' rating with a revised target price of Rs 750.