Consumer Staples - Our Index Shows Inflation Entering Negative Territory: Yes Securities

Our internal consumer staples raw material inflation Index, which tracks the movement of key commodity prices at a basket level, has now actually entered the negative territory after almost 30 months (1.4% decline in May 2023 versus May 2022). Five-year compound annual growth rate inflation is also coming down slowly and now stands at 4.7% in May 2023.

Key movers on a month-on-month basis: edible and palm oil, barley, mentha oil, tea prices have meaningfully gone down while only Wholesale Price Index potato and wheat prices (slightly) are up.

Key movers on a YoY basis: brent crude, high-density polyethylene, copra, edible and palm oil, LAB, barley, corrugated paper and paperboard and vegetable prices have meaningfully gone down while U.S. dollar/Indian rupee, wheat, milk and tea price are up.