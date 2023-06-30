Consumer Staples - Our Index Shows Inflation Entering Negative Territory: Yes Securities
Hindustan Unilever has been our top pick within the fmcg space for the near term.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Yes Securities Report
Our internal consumer staples raw material inflation Index, which tracks the movement of key commodity prices at a basket level, has now actually entered the negative territory after almost 30 months (1.4% decline in May 2023 versus May 2022). Five-year compound annual growth rate inflation is also coming down slowly and now stands at 4.7% in May 2023.
Key movers on a month-on-month basis: edible and palm oil, barley, mentha oil, tea prices have meaningfully gone down while only Wholesale Price Index potato and wheat prices (slightly) are up.
Key movers on a YoY basis: brent crude, high-density polyethylene, copra, edible and palm oil, LAB, barley, corrugated paper and paperboard and vegetable prices have meaningfully gone down while U.S. dollar/Indian rupee, wheat, milk and tea price are up.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Indian IT Services Q1 Results Preview - No Signs Of Demand Improvement Yet: ICICI Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.