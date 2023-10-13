Consumer Staples, Discretionary Q2 Results Preview - Subdued Demand Trends To Persist: Systematix
Soft growth with strong margins expected for staples; weak LTL numbers expected from discretionary with hopes of a strong Q3.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Systematix Research Report
The subdued demand trends witnessed in the recent past continue to persist in Q2 FY24 as well, with most companies expected to report high single-digit revenue growth driven by low to mid-single digit volume growth. Early commentaries from fmcg companies suggest not much traction so far in the rural market due to food inflation and volatile monsoon, however some volume improvement can be seen in categories where price cuts had been implemented.
Rural is expected to witness favorable growth trajectory in H2 FY24 with improving macros. We see some positive volume momentum in home and personal care categories as the companies have passed on the benefits of raw material deflation to consumers to tackle competition from local players.
We expect gross margins to see a strong improvement this quarter with most key commodities witnessing a sharp decline, albeit Ebitda margin expansion should be lesser given an increase in marketing spends.
With urban growth continuing to be the key growth driver, premiumisation would remain a key driver for realisations and margins. Aggressive price interventions in multiple categories led by decline in raw material prices is expected to drive further improvement in volumes going ahead. But we need to be mindful of increasing competition from the unorganised players especially in commoditised categories.
The trajectory on rural demand would be the key monitorable going forward especially with some push expected from the government given the upcoming elections.
We expect above-trend results from Nestle India Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. and Tata Consumer Products Ltd. and soft results from Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd. and CCL Products India Ltd.
Our top picks in the space would be Nestle, Godrej Consumer and Marico. Dodla Dairy Ltd. and CCL Products remain our top picks in the small cap consumer space.
Consumer discretionary space is also expected to have another soft quarter with subdued demand in most categories other than jewellery and luggage.
In apparel, demand has remained muted across cities and towns, while rural recovery has also remained slow. Some shift of End of season sale sales to Q1 will likely lead to a low single digit decline in same-stores sales growth in a seasonally weak Q2.
Moreover, the shift in the festive season from Q2 to Q3 has also impacted footfalls. Inventory levels are also expected to be high with retailers preparing for a strong demand uptick in H2.
Quick service restaurant demand has remained steady with no incremental deceleration while margins remain under pressure due to food inflation and growing competitive intensity.
Paint companies will also post muted volumes due to irregular rains and shift in festive demand to Q3, while jewellery companies are expected to have a strong quarter despite the high base.
We expect the weak performance to continue from Page Industries Ltd., Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. and V-Mart Retail Ltd. but expect strong numbers from Trent Ltd. and steady numbers from Raymond Ltd. and Avenue Supermarts Ltd.
Our top picks would be D-Mart, Raymond and Trent.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Consumer Durables Q2 Results Preview - Softer Demand, Higher Ad-Spend To Curb Margins: Nirmal Bang
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.