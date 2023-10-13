Consumer Staples, Discretionary Q2 Results Preview - Subdued Demand Trends To Persist: Systematix

The subdued demand trends witnessed in the recent past continue to persist in Q2 FY24 as well, with most companies expected to report high single-digit revenue growth driven by low to mid-single digit volume growth. Early commentaries from fmcg companies suggest not much traction so far in the rural market due to food inflation and volatile monsoon, however some volume improvement can be seen in categories where price cuts had been implemented.

Rural is expected to witness favorable growth trajectory in H2 FY24 with improving macros. We see some positive volume momentum in home and personal care categories as the companies have passed on the benefits of raw material deflation to consumers to tackle competition from local players.

We expect gross margins to see a strong improvement this quarter with most key commodities witnessing a sharp decline, albeit Ebitda margin expansion should be lesser given an increase in marketing spends.

With urban growth continuing to be the key growth driver, premiumisation would remain a key driver for realisations and margins. Aggressive price interventions in multiple categories led by decline in raw material prices is expected to drive further improvement in volumes going ahead. But we need to be mindful of increasing competition from the unorganised players especially in commoditised categories.

The trajectory on rural demand would be the key monitorable going forward especially with some push expected from the government given the upcoming elections.

We expect above-trend results from Nestle India Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. and Tata Consumer Products Ltd. and soft results from Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd. and CCL Products India Ltd.

Our top picks in the space would be Nestle, Godrej Consumer and Marico. Dodla Dairy Ltd. and CCL Products remain our top picks in the small cap consumer space.