Consumer Sector – Rural To Drive Growth For Staples But Sluggishness In Discretionary Continues: Systematix

The overall demand environment for staples continued to show signs of recovery (helped by a favorable base in home and personal care categories), while discretionary demand trends remained sluggish, with the exception of paints.

Recoveries in categories where price cuts were implemented, present a positive volume growth outlook, albeit climate vagaries (El Nino concerns and its possible impact on food inflation) and intensifying unorganised competition remain key near-term risks.

Continued softening in commodity prices from recent highs is a key positive driving volume aiding measures like price cuts, promotions, marketing and new low unit packs launches.

We believe value and volume growth rates in most categories are converging, considering the absence of price hikes and mix improvement.

On the discretionary front, growth remains sluggish, especially in apparel and quick service restaurant, prolonging the deceleration that started post festive season.

This could be a temporary slowdown, but if it continues for few more months, it could impede the footprint expansion plans of most industry players.

Margins could pose a concern, as the recovery is being driven by promotions, discounts and higher sales of entry-level products. While the medium-term narrative on discretionary remains strong, we foresee more earnings cuts in FY24, especially on the margin front, which could drive some more de-rating in the space and amplify the recent underperformance.

While we expect near term sluggish growth in QSR and apparel, paints, jewelry and luggage may fare relatively better.