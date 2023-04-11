Consumer Sector Q4 Results Preview - Demand Mixed, Margins Getting Better: Prabhudas Lilladher

We estimate our coverage universe (excluding ITC Ltd.) to report sales, Ebitda and profit after tax growth of 15.0%/15.9%/16.7% YoY. We expect sequential gross/Ebitda margin expansion will continue in Q4 due to lower priced inventory coming into usage, stable prices and full benefit of price hikes undertaken in past couple of quarters.

Consumer demand and sentiments remained tepid during Q4 FY23. Staples demand in rural remained weak and failed to show any recovery; urban pockets remained steady during the quarter.

Demand across discretionary categories like quick service restaurant, apparel, footwear and retail remained poor since Q3 FY23 and have slowed down post multiple quarters of strong growth.

We expect divergent trend in volume growth across segments like home and personal care, food, QSR, jewelry, apparel, footwear and paints etc.