Consumer Sector Q2 Results Preview - Tepid Trends, All Eyes On Festival Season: Prabhudas Lilladher

We estimate our coverage universe (excluding ITC Ltd.) to report sales, Ebitda and profit after tax growth of 10.2%/16.5%/10.8% YoY (8.6%/13.7%/11.1% including ITC) due benefits of soft commodity prices despite slow pick up in rural demand, even as urban demand remained resilient.

Asian Paints Ltd., Kansai Nerolac Paints India Ltd., Colgate Palmolive India Ltd., Pidilite Industries Ltd. and Nestle India Ltd. will have strong profit growth due to meaningful margin expansion.

Staples demand and sentiments remained on lines of Q1 FY24 as high inflation and uncertainty on monsoons delayed rural demand recovery while urban demand remained resilient.

Industry is pinning hopes on Q3 for a demand recovery given hike in minimum support price, lower inflation and festivals driven sentiment. Demand across discretionary categories like quick service restaurant, apparel, footwear and retail remained under pressure.

Paints gained from tepid monsoons in August and certain regions while Jewelry sales were impacted due to delay in marriage/festival season and Adhikmas.

We remain biased towards discretionary segments and retain structurally positive view on Westlife Foodworld Ltd., Avenue Supermarts Ltd., Titan Company Ltd., Metro Brands Ltd. etc.

We believe valuation in most staple companies’ factors in recovery in rural demand, lower raw material prices and margin expansion.

We rate D-Mart, Titan and Nestle as top picks.