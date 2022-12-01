Consumer Sector - A Curate’s Egg: Motilal Oswal Analysis
The whole commodity basket grew 3.3% YoY, but fell 1.7% QoQ in Q3 FY23 till date.
Motilal Oswal Report
We analyse the price movements of key commodities and identified companies from our coverage universe that can benefit or be impaired by movements in commodity prices.
Crude oil prices cooled off in the past two quarters after rising for eight quarters continuously. It historically remains at elevated levels. Even crudebased derivatives may follow suit, but with some lag. The whole commodity basket grew 3.3% YoY, but fell 1.7% QoQ in Q3 FY23 till date.
To combat input cost inflation, companies undertook various rounds of price hikes in the past few quarters, which, in turn, affected demand. Now, with input costs starting to recede from peak levels, we expect gross margin to improve in the later part of the fiscal as companies are currently sitting on inventories purchased at elevated prices.
If input costs correct further, companies may pass on the benefit to consumers immediately to boost demand, especially in rural India. Few companies have started to pass on the benefit to consumers.
