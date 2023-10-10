Consumer Sector Q2 Results Preview - Discretionary Spends To Remain Under Pressure: Nirmal Bang
Discretionary growth to lag fmcg growth.
Nirmal Bang Report
Growth in our consumer discretionary coverage in Q2 FY24 is expected to lag our consumer fast moving consumer goods coverage. We expect overall revenue of our consumer discretionary coverage universe to grow by 3.6% YoY in Q2 FY24, driven by quick service restaurant companies (~12% YoY growth) followed by paint companies (~4.9% YoY growth).
Cumulative revenue growth is skewed due to United Spirits Ltd., for which Q2 FY23 base was the last quarter before the sale of part of its ‘Popular segment portfolio.
We expect overall Ebitda margin of our consumer discretionary coverage universe to improve strongly by ~340 basis points YoY as paint companies are expected to post strong gross margin expansion (YoY) following a meaningful drop in raw material prices.
Ebitda of our consumer discretionary coverage universe is expected to increase by 27.1% YoY while adjusted profit after tax is expected to increase by 32.6% YoY.
What to watch out for in Q2 FY24?
We expect Westlife Foodworld Ltd. to outperform in the QSR sector on same-store sales growth front.
Preference: In the consumer discretionary space, we remain structurally positive on Westlife Foodworld and Unites Spirits.
