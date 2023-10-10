Consumer Jewellery - Sustained Formalisation Gains; Kalyan Continues To Outperform Titan: ICICI Securities
ICICI Securities Report
Both Titan Company Ltd. and Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. continue to report strong demand prints in jewellery in Q2 FY24. Kalyan’s India jewellery revenue growth of ~32% YoY was higher compared to Titan’s jewellery (standalone) revenue growth of ~19% YoY.
We do note that Kalyan does benefit from faster retail expansion through franchise owned company operated model (expect Kalyan to exceed its guidance of store expansion in FY24).
We reiterate our view of Kalyan potentially outperforming Titan (in revenues) in FY24. We model revenue compound annual growth rate (standalone jewellery) of 25% for Kalyan and 16% for Titan over FY23-25E.
Jewellery demand has been strong despite Adhik Mass (a few days of a religious event which are considered as less auspicious) as its impact was offset by lower number of Shradh days.
In the medium term, we continue to believe that the jewellery segment can outperform (other consumer discretionary segments) as it is relatively immune (inelastic wedding purchases, gold as an investment asset, etc.) to general slowdown in consumer discretionary spends.
