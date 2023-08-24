Consumer Electricals Sector Check - Positive Sentiments Leads Demand Revival: Yes Securities

Green shoots visible on demand front:

After a peculiarly sluggish Q1 demand, and largely flood-impacted early July across India, initial signs of a demand revival are gradually becoming evident. Mid-July onwards, the demand has been trending up better than expected. Notably, tier III, IV and V cities have led this reversal and the prospects are brighter for the festive season ahead. Conversely, urban demand has endured some fatigue. Having said that, dealers expect it to bounce back in the festive cheer.

Below par channel inventory to boost primary sales:

Inventory across product categories has been 10-15% lower than normal levels given that dealers/distributors did not pick it up fearing damage from the floods. Now that the situation is back to normal, they are placing orders for the upcoming festive season with discernible confidence.

B2B business continues to outperform B2C:

B2B businesses are growing steadily across sectors like cables, commercial refrigeration, industrial lighting, façade lighting and street lighting. Dealers are confident of strong growth in upcoming quarters given the strong government spends at local levels. The strong order pipeline hints at a double-digit growth in FY24.

Independence Day sales soar high:

Independence Day sales, which constitute ~3- 5% of the total sales, have grown by 25-30% on YoY basis, led by electronics items like mobile phones and Laptops followed by washing machines and room AC. Average selling price for the large retailers have gone up by ~6%. Inventory for almost all product categories is now at normal levels.