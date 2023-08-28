Consumer Electricals Sector Check - Cables, Wires’ Traction Sustained; ECD Demand Eyeing Festivals: Systematix

Q1 FY24 results and key trends:

Aggregate revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax of eight companies within our coverage universe (up 17%/23%/30% YoY, down 4%/14%/11% QoQ) came broadly in line with our estimates as strong beat by cables and wires division (led by Polycab India Ltd. and Havells India Ltd.) was offset by miss in the electrical consumer durables plus lighting divisions.

As expected, cable and wires companies sustained their robust performance as consolidated revenue of five leading companies under our coverage grew 30% YoY (down 10% QoQ). Large beat came from Polycab (up 47% YoY, down 13% QoQ) and Havells India Ltd. (up 24% YoY, down 5% QoQ) on 30-50% YoY volume growth.

Strong volumes also aided in attaining stable to better margins, despite 2-5% lower realisations on movement in copper price. Post Q1 result, we raised Polycab’s FY24E/25E earnings by 6-8% but retained them for others.

Weak consumer sentiment continued to drag demand of ECD products. Flattish revenue (up 4% YoY, flat QoQ) in the ECD plus lighting segments was broadly in line with our estimate. Orient Electric Ltd. (up 14% YoY, 7% QoQ) and V-Guard Industries Ltd. (up 32% YoY, 15% QoQ) outgrew Havells India Ltd. (up 4% YoY and 1% QoQ) and Bajaj Electricals Ltd. (down 2% YoY and 14% QoQ).

Companies could push fans volumes after liquidation of non-rated fans inventory in the channel. Lighting division was impacted on price reductions while demand for kitchen appliances remained soft. Premium segment continued to do well. Benefit of soft raw material costs was negated by keen competition and high advertising and promotion spends which led to weak margin. We kept our estimates unchanged for our ECD coverage, post Q1.