Consumer Electricals - Cable And Wires Traction Sustained; ECD Recovery Still Away: Systematix
Healthy volumes and softening raw material costs are keys for better margins.
Systematix Report
Q2 FY24 results and key trends:
Aggregate revenue/Ebitda/ profit after tax of eight companies within our coverage universe (up 12%/24%/38% YoY, down 5%/0%/3% QoQ) came 0%/6%/7% below our estimates as strong results in Cables and Wires division (led by Polycab India Ltd. and KEI Industries Ltd.) was offset by miss in the electrical consumer durables plus lighting divisions.
As expected, cable and wires companies sustained their robust performance as consolidated revenue of five leading companies under our coverage grew 21% YoY and 5% QoQ driven by robust volumes in cables.
Polycab (up 29% YoY and 8% QoQ) led the pack followed by KEI Industries (up 23% YoY and 10% QoQ). Wires faced slowdown and thus restricted revenues of Havells India Ltd. (up 8% YoY), V-Guard Industries Ltd. (up 10% YoY) and Finolex cables (up 13% YoY). Flattish copper price QoQ (up 13% YoY) in Q2 on a 3-month rolling basis also aided in margin expansion QoQ.
We broadly maintained our earnings estimates post Q2 result. Flattish revenue (up 4% YoY, down 4% QoQ) in the ECD plus lighting segments came 3% below our estimate, dragged by Bajaj Electricals Ltd. (down 4% YoY, flat QoQ) and V-Guard (up 23% YoY and 6% QoQ).
Shift of festivals by a month also had its impact on tepid performance of the kitchen appliance categories along with general weak consumer sentiment towards discretionary spends. Premium segment across categories continued to do well.
We have cut FY24E earnings of Bajaj Electricals, Orient Electric Ltd. and V-Guard by 23%, 15% and 13%, respectively. after weak segment margin in Q2 while have kept broadly same for FY25E. Despite slow recovery, companies are hopeful of strong recovery by Q4.
Outlook:
Our sanguine outlook on the cable and wires industry factors in continuing healthy traction in housing and infrastructure activities. However, we expect moderate returns from cable and wires scrips in near term after 2-3 times rally in last 6-12 months and up to 20% return in last three month. For ECD, management is hopeful of strong demand recovery by Q4; healthy volumes and softening raw material costs are keys for better margins.
Preferred Picks: Havells India Ltd., Bajaj Electricals Ltd, Polycab India Ltd and KEI Industries Ltd.
