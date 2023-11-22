Consumer Electricals - Cable And Wires Traction Sustained; ECD Recovery Still Away: Systematix

Q2 FY24 results and key trends:

Aggregate revenue/Ebitda/ profit after tax of eight companies within our coverage universe (up 12%/24%/38% YoY, down 5%/0%/3% QoQ) came 0%/6%/7% below our estimates as strong results in Cables and Wires division (led by Polycab India Ltd. and KEI Industries Ltd.) was offset by miss in the electrical consumer durables plus lighting divisions.

As expected, cable and wires companies sustained their robust performance as consolidated revenue of five leading companies under our coverage grew 21% YoY and 5% QoQ driven by robust volumes in cables.