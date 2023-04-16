Consumer Electrical Q4 Preview- Soft For FMEG, White Goods; Cable, Wires Outperformance To Sustain: Systematix
Consumer electrical companies could witness another soft quarter due to inflation-led weak consumer sentiment.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Systematix Research Report
Consumer electrical companies could witness another soft quarter (revenue/profit after tax up 8%/down 1% YoY and 12%/19% QoQ) due to inflation-led weak consumer sentiment.
Within our coverage (eight companies), we expect KEI Industries Ltd., Polycab India Ltd. and Bajaj Electricals Ltd. to report healthy Q4.
Our channel checks suggest weak demand for all fast moving electrical goods categories, led by fans (high channel inventory in non-star stocks).
Unseasonal rains impacted room AC and fan volumes, generating intense competition. Demand for cables and wires stayed healthy on channel restocking (copper prices up 12% QoQ).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Consumer Durables Q4 Results Preview - Muted B2C Demand, B2B Segment Outperform: Prabhudas Lilladher
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.